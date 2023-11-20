CME Group Adjusted Interest Rate Total Return Futures Reach Record Open Interest, Volume

CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that S&P 500 Adjusted Interest Rate (AIR) Total Return futures reached an open interest (OI) record of 414,000 contracts on November 15 , surpassing the prior record of 408,000 contracts on November 14 .

AIR Total Return futures average daily volume stands at 4,220 contracts for 2023, up a record 54% year over year. Additionally, open interest represents more than $100 billion in equivalent equity index notional value, an increase of 49% year over year.

"As evidenced by our record open interest and average daily volumes, market participants are embracing these products as a listed alternative to OTC total return swaps as UMR impacts investors more broadly after Phase 6," said Paul Woolman , Global Head of Equity Products at CME Group . "We look forward to continuing to grow the volume and participation in these products to help clients meet their risk management needs."

AIR Total Return futures are available across a range of major global indices – S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 1000, Russell 2000, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the FTSE 100.

