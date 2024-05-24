CME Group Adjusted Interest Rate Total Return Futures Reach Record Open Interest, Volume

CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its suite of Adjusted Interest Rate (AIR) Total Return futures reached an open interest (OI) record of 503,000 contracts on May 22 .

In addition, AIR Total Return futures average daily volume stands at 8,200 contracts for 2024, up a record 78% year over year.

"As market participants continue to navigate a changing interest rate environment, they are increasingly looking for products that provide critical cost savings and flexibility to manage their risk," said Paul Woolman , Global Head of Equity Products at CME Group. "Our suite of AIR Total Return futures provide an effective and cost-efficient alternative to OTC equivalents, all with the added benefits of pricing transparency and deep liquidity that come with on-exchange trading."

Additional trading highlights for AIR Total Return futures year-to-date include:

Average OI is 430,000 contracts, up 25% year over year.

OI represents more than $138 billion in equivalent equity index notional value, an increase of 40% year over year.

Record 42 large open interest holders on May 14 (defined by participants holding 1,000 or more contracts).

AIR Total Return futures are available across a range of major global indices – S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 1000, Russell 2000, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the FTSE 100.

For more information, visit www.cmegroup.com/airtrf.