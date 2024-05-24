CME Group Adjusted Interest Rate Total Return Futures Reach Record Open Interest, Volume

In addition, AIR Total Return futures average daily volume stands at 8,200 contracts for 2024, up a record 78% year over year.
"As market participants continue to navigate a changing interest rate environment, they are increasingly looking for products that provide critical cost savings and flexibility to manage their risk," said
Additional trading highlights for AIR Total Return futures year-to-date include:
- Average OI is 430,000 contracts, up 25% year over year.
- OI represents more than
$138 billionin equivalent equity index notional value, an increase of 40% year over year.
- Record 42 large open interest holders on
May 14(defined by participants holding 1,000 or more contracts).
AIR Total Return futures are available across a range of major global indices – S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 1000, Russell 2000, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the
