CME Group Achieves Record Open Interest And Volume In Adjusted Interest Rate Total Return Futures

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that S&P 500 Adjusted Interest Rate (AIR) Total Return futures reached an open interest (OI) record of 268,073 contracts on October 5 , surpassing the prior record of 267,754 contracts on September 30, 2022 .

Additionally, cumulative AIR Total Return futures average daily volume is up a record 54% year over year, and OI is up a record 87% year over year.

"We're pleased with the record volume and participation our Total Return contracts are generating," said Paul Woolman , CME Group Executive Director of Equity Products. "As Phase 6 of the Uncleared Margin Rules takes effect, a record number of firms are now subject to higher capital requirements and increased operational costs for OTC total return swaps. As a result, a variety of clients are substituting cleared alternatives like our AIR Total Return futures to implement their OTC strategies in a listed market that delivers similar exposure and cost efficiency while eliminating counterparty risk and enabling more efficient capital usage."

AIR Total Return futures are available across a range of major global indices – Nasdaq-100, FTSE 100, Russell 1000, Russell 2000, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the S&P 500.

For more information on this product, please visit https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/equity-index/us-index/air-total-return-index-futures.html.