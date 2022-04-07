 Skip to main Content
CME Group Achieves Quarterly International Average Daily Volume Of 7.3 Million Contracts In Q1 2022

Date 07/04/2022

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved quarterly international average daily volume (ADV) of 7.3 million contracts in Q1 2022, up 18% year on year.  Reflecting all trading reported from outside the United States, this volume was driven largely by growth in Equity Index products, up 31%, and Interest Rate products, up 19%. 

 

In Q1 2022, EuropeMiddle East and Africa ADV hit 5.1 million contracts, up 17% from Q1 2021. This was driven by a strong performance in Equity Index products and Agricultural products in the region, up 29% and 18% respectively, compared to the same period in 2021. 

Asia Pacific ADV reached a record 1.9 million contracts in Q1 2022, up 22% year on year. This was driven by 43% growth in Energy products, 33% growth in Equity Index products and 30% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.

Latin America ADV grew to 162,000 contracts in Q1 2022, up 28% from Q1 2021. This was led by 40% growth in Equity Index products and 30% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.

Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 26 million contracts in Q1 2022, up 19% over the same period in 2021. This increase was largely driven growth in Equity Index products, up 30%, and Interest Rate products, up 21%.