CME Group Achieves Quarterly International Average Daily Volume Of 7.3 Million Contracts In Q1 2022

In Q1 2022,
Asia Pacific ADV reached a record 1.9 million contracts in Q1 2022, up 22% year on year. This was driven by 43% growth in Energy products, 33% growth in Equity Index products and 30% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.
Latin America ADV grew to 162,000 contracts in Q1 2022, up 28% from Q1 2021. This was led by 40% growth in Equity Index products and 30% growth in Interest Rate products in the region.
Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 26 million contracts in Q1 2022, up 19% over the same period in 2021. This increase was largely driven growth in Equity Index products, up 30%, and Interest Rate products, up 21%.