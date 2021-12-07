CME: Farmer Sentiment Weakens As Production Cost Concerns Mount

The
"Farmers are facing sharp rises in production costs coinciding with fluctuating crop and livestock prices, the prospect of changing environmental and tax policy, uncertainty over COVID-19, as well as a host of other issues, all of which are negatively impacting farmer sentiment," said James Mintert, the barometer's principal investigator and director of
Rising production costs, including those for fertilizer, farm machinery, seed and fuel, are of increasing concern to farmers. For example, in November 43% of survey respondents said they expect farm input prices to rise by more than 16% in the upcoming year. This compares with the actual average rate of farm input price inflation over the past decade of less than 2%.
Supply chain problems could be responsible for a drop in the Farm Capital Investment Index. The index declined 7 points to a reading of 39, the lowest reading since April of 2020. In November, 44% of producers said their farm machinery purchase plans were impacted by low farm machinery inventories. When asked what their biggest concerns are for their farming operation in the upcoming year, nearly half (47%) of survey respondents chose higher input costs.
Unlike the broader sentiment measures, the Farm Financial Performance Index rose 2 points to 106 in November, 10% above its low reading in June of 2021. "Compared to late spring, strong crop yields for fall harvested crops and strength in wheat prices helped push 2021 crop revenue and profitability estimates up, compared to one year ago," said Mintert.
Producers remain very optimistic about farmland values over both the next twelve months and the next five years, as both the short-term and long-term farmland value expectations indices remain near their peaks.
Mintert suggests, "Strong cash flows from crops in 2021, low interest rates and, possibly, rising concerns about inflation continue to propel farmland values higher."
Somewhat surprisingly, given the concerns about rising input costs, 52% of corn/soybean producers expect cash rental rates to rise in 2022, compared to 43% in October. This marks the highest percentage of producers reporting that they expect rental rates in 2022 to rise since the
Both interest and awareness of leasing farmland for solar energy projects is on the rise. In November, 11% all respondents reported having a discussion with a company or companies about leasing farmland for solar energy production; however, reported lease rates continue to vary widely. In November, 25% of producers who reported having discussions with a solar leasing company said they were offered less than
Concerns over governmental policy and regulations remain elevated among farmers. On the
