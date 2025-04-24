CME Clearing Appoints New Chief Risk Officer

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced the appointment of Vijay Albuquerque as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) in its Clearing & Post-Trade Services Division.

With over 20 years' industry experience, Albuquerque most recently served as the Head of Counterparty Risk and Portfolio Risk Analytics for Citigroup's Markets and Banking businesses.

Albuquerque will be based in New York and will report to Suzanne Sprague, CME Group Chief Operating Officer and Global Head of Clearing.

"Vijay's deep expertise in both derivatives and securities markets will be invaluable as we continue to deliver leading risk management services to our clients," said Sprague. "We look forward to the significant contribution he will make as we work to continuously strengthen the clearing efficiencies we provide to the marketplace."