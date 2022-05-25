CM-Equity Joins SIX Digital Exchange CSD Platform

Switzerland’s SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), the world's first fully regulated FMI digital asset exchange, welcomes CM-Equity as a new member on its CSD platform.

As part of SDX’s international strategy and expansion of its membership, SDX welcomes CM-Equity as a new member on its CSD, our first European Union based member.

According to Mathias Studach, Head of Risk, Finance and Organizational Development: “We are pleased to welcome CM-Equity as an issuer and paying agent of digital securities on our CSD. CM-Equity services offer investors further investment and diversification opportunities and enriches SDX’s CSD offering”.

“As the world’s first fully regulated and fully integrated digital securities platform offering issuance, listing, trading, settlement, servicing, and custody of digital securities, we have built the strongest and safest foundation to build a global liquidity network for digital assets. That network will be established by partnering with strategic members such as CM-Equity. SDX’s collaboration with CM-Equity represents a key step in building our ecosystem”, said David Newns, Head of SIX Digital Exchange.

Michael Kott, CEO of CM-Equity: “After a history of 20 years CM-Equity is acting at the forefront of regulated financial innovation. We are proud to become SDX’s first member from the European Union. The membership is not only a milestone for our financial institute, it also creates a new dimension of possibilities for banks and asset managers. In the first instance, through our activities on SDX, banks can now offer their customers access to eNotes™ from corporate issuers that are minted through FQX technology on the blockchain. Traditional and Digital Capital Markets mingle in harmony through CM-Equity and SDX on one single platform.”