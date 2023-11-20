CLS FX Trading Activity, October 2023

Keith Tippell | Chief Product Officer, CLS

“In October 2023, we saw average daily traded volumes of USD2.0 trillion, an increase of 3.6% compared to October 2022. Over the same period, FX forward volumes were up significantly by 57.8%, FX spot volumes increased by 0.6% and FX swap volumes decreased by 0.5%.”





CLSMarketData: The data provided is based on executed trade volumes submitted to CLS. It is adjusted to equate to the same reporting convention used by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and the foreign exchange committees’ semi-annual FX volume surveys. These surveys only report one side of any trade, and only one of the four legs of FX swap trades, to avoid double counting the total amount of trades.

