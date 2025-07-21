Clover Expands Support To Healthcare With Announcement Of Clover PracticePay™ Powered By Rectangle Health, A Seamless, Modern Payment Solution For Providers - New Platform Designed To Promote Compliance With HIPAA Requirements And Address Rising Demand For Digital Payment Experiences For Healthcare Providers

Clover, the world's smartest point-of-sale system, under parent company Fiserv, today announced Clover PracticePay™, an all-in-one payments platform designed specifically to support small and medium-sized healthcare providers. Developed in partnership with Rectangle Health, a leader in healthcare payment solutions, Clover PracticePay™ simplifies the way healthcare practices manage payments and enhance practice efficiencies, offering the digital tools that today’s providers and patients expect.

The partnership between Clover and Rectangle Health meets an essential need in today’s healthcare landscape, where providers are increasingly focused on creating a more modern healthcare environment. The introduction of Clover PracticePay™ marks a significant milestone for Clover, extending its reach beyond core verticals of restaurant, retail, and personal services and into one of the country’s largest, most in-demand, and most rapidly evolving markets.

"As we continue to evolve Clover to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, trusted partners like Rectangle Health play a critical role in delivering specialized solutions for key industries,” said Katie Whalen, SVP, Head of Merchant FI Channels & Small Business Strategy at Fiserv. "Healthcare is an important vertical for the banking industry, and with this new solution, we are enabling our financial institution partners to better serve a critical customer base within their communities. By uniting Clover's leading technology with the strength and security of Rectangle Health's purpose-built software, we are extending our reach into healthcare and enabling providers to operate more efficiently, improve payment flows, and enhance the patient experience."

Powered by Rectangle Health’s trusted Practice Management Bridge® technology and Clover’s award-winning hardware and value-added services, the Clover PracticePay™ solution is designed to comply with HIPAA and PCI requirements and enables providers to streamline the payment journey from end to end. Key features include financing options, recurring billing, text-to-pay, QR codes, and online payment portals, all available through a branded Clover dashboard that works alongside a provider’s practice management software.

“Together with Clover, we are proud to set a new standard for practice management and payment solutions in the healthcare space,” said Dominick Colabella, CEO at Rectangle Health. “This collaboration will enable providers to enhance their financial systems while remaining focused on what matters most – their patients.”

Clover PracticePay™ will provide a powerful tool for a wide range of providers, including primary care, dental services, behavioral health, and more. The solution is slated to launch in early 2026.

