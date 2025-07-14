Clover Enhances All-In-One Platform With Homebase, Empowering Small Businesses With Integrated Workforce Management

Clover, the world's smartest point-of-sale system, under parent company Fiserv, today announced system enhancements with integrated workforce management capabilities from Homebase, the all-in-one platform for small business team management. This collaboration reinforces Clover's commitment to empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with a comprehensive platform designed to seamlessly run their operations, including employee management, to drive better efficiency and growth.

Clover announces system enhancements with integrated workforce management capabilities from Homebase.

The enhancements will embed Homebase’s scheduling, time tracking, and employee management capabilities into the Clover Web Dashboard, providing merchants with a single platform to manage their daily operations.

"Small business owners know that every hour counts, and the burden of manual data entry alone can consume many hours each week," said Will Karczewski, Head of Clover. "By embedding Homebase's powerful employee management tools directly into the Clover Web Dashboard, we're delivering a seamless, all-in-one solution. This empowers owners to significantly reduce administrative tasks, giving them back valuable time to focus on their customers and growing their passion.”

Key advantages of Clover’s workforce management solution include:

Unified Workforce Management: Clover seamlessly embeds Homebase's leading time clock, scheduling, and timesheet solution into the Clover Web Dashboard, providing SMBs with a powerful, all-in-one platform to manage hourly teams effortlessly. Optimize Labor & Boost Profitability: By leveraging tools that prevent early clock-ins and proactively manage overtime expenses, small businesses can benefit from more efficient operations that directly impact their bottom line. Empower Your Team & Enhance Communication: Create a more connected and productive workforce with built-in team messaging that’s easily accessible on Clover devices, in addition to employee self-service features for schedules and timesheets. This helps ensure frictionless communication and allows teams to take control of changing or covering shifts. Simplify Payroll & Focus on Growth: Businesses can benefit from automated timesheet generation and easy export. These features eliminate manual data entry and errors, freeing up valuable time for owners and operators.

“Small businesses need technology that saves them time and makes their lives easier," said John Waldmann, CEO of Homebase. "By bringing Homebase's award-winning team management tools directly into the Clover Web Dashboard, small businesses can manage team schedules, track employee hours, and see sales data all in one place, streamlining day-to-day operations and eliminating the need to switch between multiple systems.”

Hundreds of thousands of small businesses will benefit from the embedded solution, as it will be seamlessly deployed via the Clover Web Dashboard in a phased rollout beginning in August 2025.

To learn more about Clover, visit Clover.com and follow @clovercommerce on Instagram, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

To learn more about Homebase, visit JoinHomebase.com, and follow Homebase on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.