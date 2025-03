Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or “the Exchange”) and its subsidiaries will be closed on 18 March 2025 (Tuesday), in observance of the Nuzul Al-Quran Public Holiday, which is recognised in several Malaysian states and federal territories.

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on 19 March 2025 (Wednesday).

Note: Nonetheless, Bursa Gold Dinar primary marketplace and Bursa Suq Al-Sila' will remain open for trading on the public holiday.