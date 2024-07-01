Clearstream, DekaBank And DZ Bank Successfully Issue Tokenised Bonds On DLT At ECB Trials

The processes entirely run on Deutsche Börse’s D7 DLT. This includes both the transaction of the security itself and the transfer of funds using digital central bank money – from issuance via distribution and settlement to full lifecycle management. DekaBank acted as issuer, DZ Bank as investor – with swapped roles in the second case. Clearstream acted as DLT Market Operator, providing the technical infrastructure with its digital securities platform D7 developed in strategic partnership with Google Cloud. By connecting D7 with the Bundesbank Trigger Solution, the bond settlement is seamlessly reflected in the European TARGET2 payment system.