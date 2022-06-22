Clearstream Automates Collateral Management With OSCAR

Samuel Riley, Head of Investor Services & Financing, said: “OSCAR reduces the time to set up and negotiate an individual fit-for-purpose collateral basket from weeks to hours. Like this, Clearstream provides an enormous relief for client operations who can create individual, yet machine-readable collateral baskets to maximise the value of their business’s collateral. With Intelli-Select, we found an excellent partner to build our collateral management vision for the industry thus supporting our clients in the best way possible.”