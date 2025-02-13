Clarity AI And Green Growth Futura Partner To Strengthen Consulting Services - Green Growth Futura Will Leverage Clarity AI’s Data To Monitor Controversies And Exclusion Criteria In Controversial Sectors For The B.A.U.M Fair Future Fund.

Clarity AI, the leading global sustainability technology platform, today announces a new collaboration with Green Growth Futura (GGF), an independent German consultancy firm specializing in sustainable finance. This partnership aims to elevate GGF’s sustainability practices across all its consulting services, ensuring compliance with the highest ESG standards and providing substantial value to its clients.

As part of this partnership, GGF will leverage Clarity AI’s robust data and analytics to monitor controversies as well as exclusion criteria and to identify companies that meet their sustainability standards for their Article 8 fund, the B.A.U.M Fair Future Fund, which they run in collaboration with GLS Investments, with Universal Investment serving as the ManCo. By utilizing Clarity AI’s screening capabilities, GGF will ensure the exclusion of companies involved in controversial sectors, such as coal and weapons, as well as those linked to negative news in line with the UN Global Compact and OECD frameworks and beyond.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Green Growth Futura to support their sustainability goals and strengthen their research processes," said Philipp Kuschbert, Lead, DACH region at Clarity AI. "By leveraging our advanced data and analytics, GGF can ensure that their consulting services align with global best practices, enabling them to make informed decisions that prioritize sustainability and impact.”

Enhancing Consulting Services with Clarity AI

Beyond their activities relating to the B.A.U.M. Fair Future Fund, GGF will use Clarity AI’s data to enhance its consulting services, helping asset managers deepen their expertise in sustainable investments and develop successful sustainability products. Additionally, GGF will advise family offices on navigating sustainable finance and offer access to sustainability modules, while assisting foundations in creating transparency and optimizing the use of their capital when investing sustainably.

”Clarity AI impressed us with its high coverage of companies and the breadth of sustainability data collected for each company. This combination offers us a first-class basis for our subsequent qualitative research and makes us even faster, more flexible, and more efficient overall”, said Benedikt Gieseler, Head of Research at Green Growth Futura.