Clarification Of Finansinspektionen's Sanction Decision Against Nasdaq Clearing AB

By its decision of 26 January 2021, Finansinspektionen (FI) issued Nasdaq Clearing AB a warning for serious deficiencies in its operations. According to the decision, Nasdaq Clearing must also pay an administrative fine of SEK 300 million.
In the light of some of the reporting on the decision which has been published in international media, FI would like to clarify that in the decision the authority has neither evaluated nor established a causal relationship between the losses from the default situation in 2018 and the configuration error in the margin calculation that led to Nasdaq Clearing issuing insufficient margins at least on one separate occasion.