City Of London Corporation: First Female City Finance Chief Elected

Members of the Court of Common Council have elected the first female Chamberlain and Chief Financial Officer of the City of London Corporation.
Caroline Al-Beyerty has served as the organisation’s Deputy Chamberlain, and previously Financial Services Director, since 2011.
Prior to that she was Head of Professional Standards and Head of Audit Practice at the Audit Commission.
A CIPFA qualified accountant, Ms Al-Beyerty is a former Council Member and Trustee of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy.
The City Corporation is the governing body of the Square Mile. It represents the UK financial and professional services industry and is a major public services provider in the capital.
It manages a wide portfolio including the Barbican Centre, 10 high-achieving academies, social housing across six London boroughs, three wholesale markets and 11,000 acres of green space including Hampstead Heath and Epping Forest.
Its Police Authority Board, which aims to ensure that the City of London Police runs an effective and efficient service by holding the Commissioner to account, ensures value for money in the way the police is run, and sets its policing priorities.
Chamberlain and Chief Financial Officer Elect at the City of London Corporation, Caroline Al-Beyerty, said:
“I am absolutely delighted to be selected as the first ever female Chamberlain.
“I hope my election inspires others to seek opportunities to be the ‘first ever’ and to reach for their goals.
“Although the country is facing a time of uncertainty, it is also a time of huge opportunity.
“The Square Mile is playing a leading role in the UK’s reopening and together we’ll ensure that the City recovers to become a vibrant, buzzing business hub again as soon as possible”.
Ms Al-Beyerty takes over the role from Dr Peter Kane, who joined the City of London Corporation in 2014 and is now retiring.
Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Finance Committee, Jeremy Mayhew, said:
“My colleagues and I are looking forward to working with Caroline, who brings a wealth of experience to this role.
“Caroline has an inclusive leadership style and is working at the top of her profession.
“Her expertise will help us transition smoothly as she takes over from Dr Peter Kane who joined us in 2014.
“Peter has led many successful financial projects for the City Corporation and I thank him for his outstanding commitment and support.”
Chamberlain and Chief Financial Officer at the City of London Corporation, Dr Peter Kane, said:
“I am delighted, as I retire after a hugely enjoyable and productive seven years, to be succeeded by Caroline as the next Chamberlain.
“We have worked closely together to ensure that the City’s finances are sustainable over the medium-term, whilst at the same time funding major new Recovery initiatives and high priority support for tackling climate change and for the City’s schools and academies.”
Caroline will begin her new role in May.