Cision And Investor Update Uncover The Nuances Of ESG Within The Investment Community And Beyond

Cision and Investor Update released a whitepaper, Staring Down the Barrel of ESG Activism. The paper, written by Andrew Archer, Head of ESG Advisory at Investor Update reflects the scope, ambition and urgency with which some of the most influential players' in the ESG industry address activism.
The whitepaper shares insights on:
- Activism as a Force for Good - Integrating ESG and Activism
- The ESG Arbitrage - The High-Risk Categories of Complacency, Incompetence and Ignorance
- An Industry in Flux – Changing Structure and Notable Trends
- Lessons from Recent Campaigns and the key protagonists
- Consequences of the COVID Pandemic – A Coiled Spring of Deferred Activity
- Best Defence - Disclosure Dynamics and Proactive Engagement
- The Future of ESG Activism and The Rise of Constructionism
Cison and Investor Update also hosted a webinar, Aligning your comms with Investors' thought processes of ESG Activism. In this webinar, Justin Ruiss, Director of IR Activations at Cision, tackles key areas of ESG investing such as strategic positioning, vulnerability, and defence, and features comments from Gabrielle Wolf, Director of Proxy Solicitation at Innisfree M&A, Amanda Klein, Managing Director at Gashalter & Co. Inc, and author of the Investor Update ESG White Paper, Andrew Archer.