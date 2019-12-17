CISI Member Andreas Yiasemides MCSI Appointed President Of The Cyprus Investment Funds Association

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to congratulate Andreas Yiasemides MCSI for his appointment as President of the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA).
A CISI member, Mr Yiasemides is also a member of the CISI National Advisory Council (NAC) in Cyprus. His tenure at the CIFA is for three years.
Mr Yiasemides, a founding member of CIFA, takes over the CIFA leadership from Angelos Gregoriades who served as CIFA President for the last six years.
A Partner at PwC Cyprus, Mr Yiasemides is responsible for the investment fund services of the organisation. After graduating from the University of Manchester with a degree in Economics, he joined PwC in 1999 and became a Chartered Accountant. He continued his career at Bank of Cyprus, including in the Custody and Trusts unit. He created a Fund Services division while working in a local professional services agency and has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Cyprus and the Central Bank of Cyprus.
Petros Florides, Chartered FCSI, CISI Board member and Senior Regional Governance Advisor, World Vision International said: “The appointment of Andreas as President of CIFA is testament to his commitment and dedication to enhancing the range and quality of financial services available in Cyprus – something that the CISI NAC has also benefitted from as a result of his dedicated service as an active member. I am sure his tenure as President of CIFA will be highly productive, including further collaboration with the CISI.”
Charles Charalambous, Chartered MCSI, CISI NAC President and COO of T.C.R. International Ltd said: “It is an honour for us that a member of our CISI National Advisory Council has been appointed President of the Cyprus Investment Funds Association. We wish Andreas and the CIFA every success for the future and look forward to enhancing the collaboration between the CISI and the CIFA in the years to come.”