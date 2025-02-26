CISI Chartered Firm™ Status Approved For Fowler Financial Planning

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment is pleased to announce that Fowler Financial Planning has been granted CISI Chartered Firm™ status.

CISI Chartered Firm™ status denotes that Fowler Financial Planning is operating at the highest levels of trustworthiness and professionalism expected in financial services. This includes at least 50% of staff individually chartered with the CISI – one of several criteria required to achieve CISI Chartered Firm™ status.

Based in Exeter, England, Fowler Financial Planning is dedicated to improving clients' financial well-being through personalised financial advice and wealth management. Its practice involves gaining a deep understanding of clients’ objectives, crafting bespoke financial plans, and executing them with expertise.

Hendrik van Dyk CFP™ Chartered MCSI, pictured right, financial planner at Fowler, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been granted CISI Chartered Firm™ status – a recognition that reflects our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and excellence in the financial services industry. This achievement not only validates our team’s dedication but also strengthens our promise to deliver trusted, client-focused advice. We aim to continue fostering a culture of ethical leadership and continuous improvement, ensuring we provide the best possible outcomes for our clients and the communities we serve.”

Tracy Vegro OBE, CISI chief executive, said: “This is a wonderful achievement for Fowler Financial Planning and we are delighted to welcome them as a CISI Chartered Firm™. Their commitment to professionalism and ethical practice aligns strongly with the values we promote at CISI, helping to foster trust in financial services.”

Those interested in finding out more about becoming a CISI Chartered Firm™ should contact charteredfirms@cisi.org