CISI Appoints Rosie Glazebrook, Susan Daniel MCSI And Nick Garnish, Chartered MCSI To The Board

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce the appointment of Rosie Glazebrook, Susan Daniel MCSI and Nicholas (Nick) Garnish, Chartered MCSI to the Board.

The CISI operates under a best-practice governance model overseen by the Board of Trustees. The Board comprises non-executive directors who are typically employed in senior positions in firms operating in the financial services sector. Board members are either elected for a term of three years by ballot of the membership at the Annual General Meeting or appointed by the Board.





Rosie (above) is a senior independent director at Make UK, where she also chairs the Nominations and Remuneration Committee.

Her background as an independent chair and non-executive director has enabled her to support organisations in strengthening their governance, developing partnerships and leveraging their impact internationally. She also has experience driving trade and investment initiatives with private sector and government partners.

Rosie recently joined the Advisory Board of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, where she served as chief executive until June 2025, driving trade and investment initiatives with private sector and government partners, including the City of London and professional bodies.

Previous non-executive director board positions include the Food Standards Agency, General Optical Council, Book Aid International and health and regulatory organisations, following a career in commercial roles in publishing and media.

Rosie has a strong interest in standards, regulation and ethics.

Susan (below) has over 37 years of professional experience working in leadership positions in the UK, Oman and the UAE. Her area of expertise includes governance, risk management, internal audit and compliance.

Susan is the founder and chief executive of Aquilae Consulting. Prior to this, Susan was chief risk officer for ADQ (Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company) and before that, chief risk and assurance officer for Oman Investment Authority (OIA), where she led risk frameworks across sovereign wealth funds and portfolio companies. She also played a key role in OIA’s integration of state-owned enterprises and engagement with the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds.

Susan was also one of the advisory partners at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), leading large advisory projects for the Oman government and other clients in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a partner of PwC, Susan was one of the founding members of the current Gulf Corporation Council Board Directors Institute and she led the topic on board committees, internal audit and risk management.

Susan is also active in the event space, attending Q&A sessions on topics relating to risk management, governance, compliance, internal audit and fraud risks.





Nick (above) is the head of Treasury for Europe, Asia and Australia at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in London. He has held several senior City appointments over the course of his career.

He was previously the global COO for Collateral and Liquidity Management at LCH Clearnet and managing director, treasurer and global head of foreign exchange at Jefferies. Nick was the master of the Worshipful Company of International Bankers up until mid-October 2025.

He is a Chartered member of the CISI, a Fellow and Chartered Manager of the Chartered Management Institute, and a Court member of the Worshipful Company of Bakers.

Nick has a passion for education and charity, serving as a governor of a state junior school for ten years before becoming a governor and trustee of a highly respected independent school since 2009, where he chairs the Finance and Property Committee.

Michael Cole-Fontayn MCSI, CISI chair said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Rosie, Susan and Nick as our newest members of the Board of Trustees. Their combined extensive experience in governance, audit, compliance and risk will be instrumental in supporting the CISI’s overall impact. We look forward to their contributions.”