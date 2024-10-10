CISI Appoints Neil Atkinson Chartered FCSI As New Board Member

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) have appointed Neil Atkinson Chartered FCSI as a new member of the CISI Board.





The CISI Board of Directors is comprised of representatives who are typically drawn from the financial services sector and meet four to five times a year.

Based in London, Neil (left) is a Managing Director and Global Client Executive responsible for Euroclear’s client relationships.

Prior to his current role, Neil held senior executive positions in operations, product, strategy, sales and relationship management at BNY in London and Hong Kong and more recently with HSBC Markets & Securities Services.

With over 30 years financial services experience, Neil specialises in Capital Markets, Post Trade, Financial Market Infrastructure and Clearing and Settlement.

He is a highly engaging and impactful leader, who drives and influences change and fosters a high-performance culture through empowerment, coaching, diversity of thought and shared vision.

Neil is a CISI Chartered Fellow, member of the CISI Membership and International Committees, a male ally for gender equality and has received a Leader Coach Accreditation from the Association for Coaching.

Michael Cole-Fontayn MCSI, CISI Chair said: “We are delighted to welcome Neil to the CISI Board of Directors. We look forward to his support and leadership as we continue to grow our global membership, promoting lifelong learning, qualifications, standards, trust and the importance of professionalism.”