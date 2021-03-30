CISI Announces 2021 Educational Trust Awards Totalling £14,000

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce that 22 students have received the CISI 2021 Educational Trust Awards.
The CISI Educational Trust Awards annually celebrate achievement amongst students studying CISI accredited courses around the UK, at both undergraduate and postgraduate level. The winners received a combined total of £14,000.
Each of the winners, 13 undergraduates and 9 postgraduate students which included 15 male and 7 female achievers this year, were nominated by their university based on excellence in an item of work or examination.
In addition to their nomination, each winner was invited to submit an essay of 500 words for the opportunity to attend an interview with the CISI Educational Trust and a chance to achieve a further financial award based on interview performance, a general knowledge test and knowledge of the CISI. The essay title for 2021 was: ‘’Are Financial Centres dead? Discuss the impact of key current issues including COVID-19 on the future of business clusters that make up financial centres around the world?’’
Following an intensive interview process, CISI is delighted to congratulate Ndodini Nancy Molife from Glasgow Caledonian University as the top performing postgraduate who received an additional £1,000 and Ilona Wrzeszcz top performing undergraduate from University of Greenwich, who received an additional award of £1,000. Two runners-up Elliot Bramham and Zak Warren both from University of East Anglia received additional awards of £500 each. The top performing students were invited to attend the CISI Annual Awards Ceremony.
On receipt of her award, top performing post graduate Ndodini Nancy Molife (above) from Glasgow Caledonian University said: “It is an incredible honour to be recognised as the postgraduate CISI Educational Trust Award 2021 winner. A rewarding and enriching part of the journey was writing an essay on the fascinating subject of Financial Centres. The highlight was definitely the interview with highly experienced finance professionals, where we discussed opportunities within, and challenges facing, the financial services profession. As an ambassador of the CISI, I look forward to studying further and becoming a chartered member, representing the CISI’s commitment to professionalism and integrity.”
Ilona Wrzeszcz (below) top performing undergraduate from University of Greenwich said: “I am honoured to have received the CISI Educational Trust Award 2021 and I am confident that the award will boost my chances of success within the financial sector. As a law student, I found writing essays on finance-related topics was different from what I was used to and therefore pushed me outside of my comfort zone and, I loved it! The highlight of the CISI Educational Trust Awards was the interview during which I was invited by the interviewers to use my legal background to discuss matters from a different angle. I look forward to acting as an ambassador for CISI and encourage other students, especially law students, to be confident in their ability to participate in the CISI Educational Trust Awards.”
Frank Moxon CF, Chartered FCSI(Hon) Chairman CISI Educational Trust, commented: “The calibre of students nominated this year was very high. Their achievements are awe-inspiring given the challenges faced during and in addition to lockdowns and the pandemic. I want to thank all students who took part and those who supported them, including academic staff, families and friends. Special congratulations go to Ndodini and Ilona, our overall winners this year, who, at interview, displayed not only outstanding specialist and general knowledge but also great interpersonal skills and well-rounded character.”
Awards for the 22 student nominees:
|
University
|
Student Name
|
Amount awarded
|
Aston University
|
Mohammed Juall Ahmed
|
£500
|
Bangor University
|
Christian Wilkinson
|
£500
|
Birmingham City University
|
Jack Turton
|
£500
|
Birmingham City University
|
Jake Davies
|
£500
|
Coventry University
|
Ashley Christopher Carr
|
£500
|
De Montfort University
|
Shahab Iqbal Khan
|
£500
|
Glasgow Caledonian University
|
Ndodini Nancy Molife
|
£1,500
|
ICMA Centre (University of Reading)
|
Thomas Traill
|
£500
|
Liverpool John Moores Uni - Liverpool Business School (LJMU)
|
Dinusha Nadeeshani De Mel Mahavidanelage
|
£500
|
Northumbria University
|
Benjamin Gibbon
|
£500
|
Ulster University
|
Anna Rebecca Donnelly
|
£500
|
University of Derby
|
Marcelo Herrera
|
£500
|
University of East Anglia
|
Elliot Bramham
|
£1,000
|
University of East Anglia
|
Zak Warren
|
£1,000
|
University of East London
|
Sara-Georgiana Florea
|
£500
|
University of Edinburgh
|
Stephanie Short
|
£500
|
University of Exeter
|
Milica Andrea Acimovic
|
£500
|
University of Greenwich
|
Ilona Wrzeszcz
|
£1,500
|
University of Portsmouth
|
Owen Smith
|
£500
|
University of Sussex
|
Mr Christopher Southcott
|
£500
|
University of Sussex
|
Mandeep Singh Nota
|
£500
|
University of York
|
Harrison Lythgoe
|
£500