CISI Announces 2021 Educational Trust Awards Totalling £14,000

Date 30/03/2021

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce that 22 students have received the CISI 2021 Educational Trust Awards.


The CISI Educational Trust Awards annually celebrate achievement amongst students studying CISI accredited courses around the UK, at both undergraduate and postgraduate level. The winners received a combined total of £14,000.

Each of the winners, 13 undergraduates and 9 postgraduate students which included 15 male and 7 female achievers this year, were nominated by their university based on excellence in an item of work or examination.  

In addition to their nomination, each winner was invited to submit an essay of 500 words for the opportunity to attend an interview with the CISI Educational Trust and a chance to achieve a further financial award based on interview performance, a general knowledge test and knowledge of the CISI. The essay title for 2021 was: ‘’Are Financial Centres dead? Discuss the impact of key current issues including COVID-19 on the future of business clusters that make up financial centres around the world?’’

Following an intensive interview process, CISI is delighted to congratulate Ndodini Nancy Molife from Glasgow Caledonian University as the top performing postgraduate who received an additional £1,000 and Ilona Wrzeszcz top performing undergraduate from University of Greenwich, who received an additional award of £1,000. Two runners-up Elliot Bramham and Zak Warren both from University of East Anglia received additional awards of £500 each. The top performing students were invited to attend the CISI Annual Awards Ceremony.

Ndodini Nancy Molife

On receipt of her award, top performing post graduate Ndodini Nancy Molife (above) from Glasgow Caledonian University said: “It is an incredible honour to be recognised as the postgraduate CISI Educational Trust Award 2021 winner. A rewarding and enriching part of the journey was writing an essay on the fascinating subject of Financial Centres. The highlight was definitely the interview with highly experienced finance professionals, where we discussed opportunities within, and challenges facing, the financial services profession. As an ambassador of the CISI, I look forward to studying further and becoming a chartered member, representing the CISI’s commitment to professionalism and integrity.”

Ilona Wrzeszcz (below) top performing undergraduate from University of Greenwich said: “I am honoured to have received the CISI Educational Trust Award 2021 and I am confident that the award will boost my chances of success within the financial sector. As a law student, I found writing essays on finance-related topics was different from what I was used to and therefore pushed me outside of my comfort zone and, I loved it! The highlight of the CISI Educational Trust Awards was the interview during which I was invited by the interviewers to use my legal background to discuss matters from a different angle. I look forward to acting as an ambassador for CISI and encourage other students, especially law students, to be confident in their ability to participate in the CISI Educational Trust Awards.”

Ilona Wrzeszcz

Frank Moxon CF, Chartered FCSI(Hon) Chairman CISI Educational Trust, commented: “The calibre of students nominated this year was very high. Their achievements are awe-inspiring given the challenges faced during and in addition to lockdowns and the pandemic. I want to thank all students who took part and those who supported them, including academic staff, families and friends. Special congratulations go to Ndodini and Ilona, our overall winners this year, who, at interview, displayed not only outstanding specialist and general knowledge but also great interpersonal skills and well-rounded character.”

Awards for the 22 student nominees:

University

Student Name

Amount  awarded

Aston University

Mohammed Juall Ahmed

£500

Bangor University

Christian Wilkinson

£500

Birmingham City University

Jack Turton

£500

Birmingham City University

Jake Davies

£500

Coventry University

Ashley Christopher Carr

£500

De Montfort University

Shahab Iqbal Khan

£500

Glasgow Caledonian University

Ndodini Nancy Molife

 

£1,500

ICMA Centre (University of Reading)

Thomas Traill

£500

Liverpool John Moores Uni - Liverpool Business School (LJMU)

Dinusha Nadeeshani De Mel Mahavidanelage

£500

Northumbria University

Benjamin Gibbon

£500

Ulster University

Anna Rebecca Donnelly

£500

University of Derby

Marcelo Herrera

£500

University of East Anglia

Elliot Bramham

 

£1,000

University of East Anglia

Zak Warren

 

£1,000

University of East London

Sara-Georgiana Florea

£500

University of Edinburgh

Stephanie Short

£500

University of Exeter

Milica Andrea Acimovic

£500

University of Greenwich

Ilona Wrzeszcz

 

£1,500

University of Portsmouth

Owen Smith

£500

University of Sussex

Mr Christopher Southcott

£500

University of Sussex

Mandeep Singh Nota

£500

University of York

Harrison Lythgoe

£500