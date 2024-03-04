CISI And Tanzania’s Capital Markets And Securities Authority (CMSA) Collaborate To Introduce Internationally Recognised CPD

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) and the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) of Tanzania are delighted to announce a strategic partnership aimed at providing internationally recognised Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programs tailored for professionals within the Tanzanian capital markets. This collaboration seeks to elevate the knowledge and skills of professionals operating within CMSA-regulated firms.

With the CPD compliance mandate established by the CMSA within Tanzania's capital markets, this partnership offers a comprehensive range of world-class CPD educational opportunities. These resources, comprising videos, publications, and short professional programs, are meticulously crafted to ensure professionals remain updated on current industry standards and practices.

The joint effort between CISI and CMSA will facilitate streamlined access to CPD resources, thereby assisting Tanzanian financial services professionals in meeting their annual CPD requirements. Through a series of CPD events led by CISI experts, including webinars and workshops hosted by CMSA, professionals will have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of the profession and the regulated financial services sector.

Kevin Moore, Chartered FCSI, Executive Director of Membership and Business Development at the CISI, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "For over two decades, CISI has been committed to delivering high-quality CPD to financial services professionals globally. This partnership with CMSA underscores our dedication to extending this expertise to professionals within Tanzanian firms. Together, we aim to elevate the standards of the financial services profession in Tanzania by empowering practitioners through enhanced skills and knowledge."

CPA Nicodemus Mkama, Chief Executive at the CMSA, above, remarked: "We are thrilled to welcome CISI into our network of professional bodies, facilitating the fulfilment of CPD requirements for professionals within the Tanzanian capital markets. By emphasising CPD, we aim to foster a culture of continuing learning and development, ensuring the delivery of reliable and high-quality financial services to residents and firms. This collaboration is a significant step towards nurturing a knowledge-based economy in Tanzania."

The partnership between CISI and CMSA represents a pivotal moment in advancing professional development within Tanzania's capital markets, underscoring both organisations' commitment to excellence and continuing improvement. As the collaboration unfolds, it promises to enrich the skills and expertise of professionals, ultimately contributing to the growth and resilience of the Tanzanian financial services industry.