Circular On The Release Of The “Steel Rebar Futures Rules Of The Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised)” And Other Rules

Date 14/03/2025

The Steel Rebar Futures Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised), Hot-Rolled Coil Futures Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised), Wire RodFutures Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised), and Stainless Steel Futures Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised), having been approved by the Board of Directors of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and filed with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), are hereby issued and will come into effect on April 14, 2025.

The English version of these rules is available on the official English website of SHFE. Please note that the English text is for reference only. In the event of any inconsistency with the Chinese text, the Chinese text prevails.

Annexes:
1.Table of Revisions
2.Steel Rebar Futures Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised)
3.Hot-Rolled CoilFutures Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised)
4.Wire Rod Futures Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised)
5.Stainless Steel Futures Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised)

