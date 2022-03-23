CICC Hong Kong Asset Management Selects ICE Index For CICC Carbon Futures ETF

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Asset Management Limited (CICC HKAM) has selected the ICE EUA Carbon Futures Index (Excess Return) for its CICC Carbon Futures ETF.
The ICE EUA Carbon Futures Index measures the performance of a long-only basket of ICE EUA Futures Contracts (EUA Contracts). Each EUA Contract is euro-denominated and represents a lot of 1,000 Carbon Emission Allowances (EUA) that are deliverable to or from the Union Registry under the European Union Emissions Trading System (ETS).
CICC HKAM, a wholly owned subsidiary of China International Capital Corporation Limited, provides asset management services in Hong Kong and has led the market in offshore asset management services. The company offers investors Hong Kong-listed ETFs and SFC-authorized unit trusts and mutual funds.
“ICE continues to grow its presence across Asia,” said Magnus Cattan, Head of ICE Fixed Income & Data Services, Asia Pacific. “The CICC Carbon Futures ETF is the first carbon allowance futures ETF to be launched in Hong Kong and will provide the market with more efficient exposure to environmental markets.”
ICE is home to the largest environmental markets and recently announced that a total of 18 billion tons of carbon allowances traded in 2021, equivalent to an estimated $1 trillion in notional value, which included 15.2 billion EUAs.
“This ETF highlights our commitment to the development of climate-themed products and our overall capabilities to structure innovative investment solutions,” said Ning Lin, Managing Director at CICC HKAM. “Our new CICC Carbon Futures ETF will allow investors to access one of the largest, most liquid and most actively traded environmental markets in the world.”
ICE’s global family of indices serve as the performance benchmark for more than $1.5 trillion in assets managed by investors around the globe. For more information about ICE’s Indices, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/indices.