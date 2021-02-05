Chronicle Software Integrates Chronicle Queue With kdb+ - Delivering High Speed Trading Solution In Partnership With AquaQ

Chronicle Software (Chronicle), a specialist provider of low-latency technology solutions for the financial services industry, announced the integration of their latency-optimised messaging framework Chronicle Queue with the high-performance database kdb+.
Chronicle has completed the integration project in partnership with AquaQ, the consultancy and product development company. The integration enables users of Chronicle Queue to not only transport and cache data rapidly between processes, but also to push data into kdb+, delivering ultra-low latency data flow and high-volume storage, whilst ensuring no data loss.
Peter Lawrey CEO Chronicle said “We are delighted to work with AquaQ and enhance our market leading high performance trading technology solutions. We continue to prioritise research and development activity to ensure that our technology is consistently ahead of the rest of the field.” He added, “We look forward to progressing our partnership and extending our delivery capabilities”.
“We are excited to be embarking on a new partnership with the Chronicle team. Chronicle Software is a key component of the low-latency data architectures built by a number of our clients. AquaQ Analytics always strive to work with cutting edge technologies, and we look forward to building our strategic partnership and combined service offering” commented Jonny Press CTO AquaQ Analytics.
This initiative is a key part of the Chronicle 2021 growth strategy to integrate complimentary third-party technology with the high-throughput, performant, and scalable Java-based trading platform solutions.