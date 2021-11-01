Christian Griffiths Appointed Head Of Compliance At BCS Prime Brokerage Limited

BCS Global Markets (“BCS GM”), the investment banking services division of Russia’s largest independent broker, has appointed Christian Griffiths as its new Head of Compliance for BCS Prime Brokerage Ltd (“BCS UK”).
Based in London, Christian will oversee and manage the BCS UK compliance function, identifying new areas of regulatory risk, and improving the overall efficiency and agility of existing compliance procedures and infrastructure. He will report to Maxim Safonov, in his capacity as CEO of BCS UK and Evelina Evtimova, Head of Legal and Compliance, BCS GM.
Christian brings with him 16 years of compliance and risk management experience, working across investment banks and global capital markets. Most recently, he was Head of Compliance Advisory, and Deputy Head of Compliance at Daiwa Capital Markets Europe in London. His primary role was to oversee the Compliance Advisory Division ensuring that the business and support functions were provided with robust and timely regulatory counsel. He was the Compliance department’s representative on the bank’s Operational Risk, Financial Crime, Legal and Compliance, People Conduct and Culture, and Front Office Management Committees.
Prior to this, Christian was European Head of Global Banking and Markets Regulatory Compliance at HSBC in London where he was responsible for the execution of risk based compliance and conduct reviews across primary DCM, ECM and Project Financing trading activity, Fixed Income Credit & Rates, Cash Equities and Equity Derivatives, Structured Products – managing a team of 30 people.
Previously he held roles as Compliance Executive Director at Mitsubishi UFJ, Front Office Compliance Manager at BNP Paribas, and Audit Manager at Citibank.
Maxim Safonov, CEO of BCS UK and co-CEO at BCS GM, commented:
“Well-managed compliance function is fundamental to our corporate culture of accountability and transparency. Christian’s vast expertise and track-record in managing institutional grade compliance functions across the investment banking and capital markets arena will allow us to further strengthen BCS GM compliance and build on an infrastructure crucial for our firm and our clients.”
BCS maintains a dominant trading position on the Moscow Exchange, with more than 25% of the market share in Equities, Derivatives and FX.