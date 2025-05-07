Chris Mills Joins Sage Capital Management As Head Of Digital Assets

Next generation Digital Prime Broker Sage Capital Management has appointed Chris Mills as Head of Digital Assets.

Chris joins the rapidly growing Digital Prime Broker from JB Drax Honore, where he was Co-Head of Digital Assets, with responsibilities for product development and trade execution. Prior to that, he spent 18 years at the Bank of England, predominantly as an FX and MM Dealer.

At Sage Capital Management, Chris will be responsible for overseeing Digital Trading and Liquidity Distribution as well as supporting the company's continued growth and global expansion. He joins a team with decades of experience in cryptocurrency, fund management and professional trading, and will report directly to CEO and Founder, Nathan Sage.

“I am delighted that Chris is joining Sage Capital Management at such an exciting time for our business, with demand for our Crypto Prime Broker service at an all-time high. I have known Chris for a number of years and he has rapidly become a well-known figure in the Digital Asset space through his drive, enthusiasm and knowledge. His deep understanding of the industry and strong awareness of client requirements will be invaluable to both our business and our clients as we expand further over the coming months,” said Nathan Sage, CEO and Founder of Sage Capital Management.

Chris Mills, Head of Digital Assets, Sage Capital Management added, “I’m very happy to be joining such a dynamic and experienced team, particularly at such a key time for the Crypto market. Sage Capital Management has an impressive Digital Prime Broker service and provides clients with unparalleled advantages in the cryptocurrency arena. I look forward to playing a key role in driving our growth and supporting our clients in accessing top tier liquidity and Prime Services.”