China’s Surge In Antibody-Drug Conjugates Positions It As Key Oncology Market, Says GlobalData

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) represent a significant advancement in cancer treatment, particularly within China's burgeoning oncology sector. With a little over 100 ADC candidates in various stages of development, Chinese companies lead the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. As cancer remains a significant health challenge, strategic collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies are essential for advancing research and enhancing therapeutic options, positioning Chinese firms as key players in the evolving oncology landscape, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData’s Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center, of the 124 ADCs (Phase I, II and III) currently in the pipeline for oncology across Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea, China has 102 ADCs in development, accounting for 82% of the ADC pipeline in large APAC markets.

Nelluri Geetha, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “As the second most populous country in the world, China faces a significant cancer burden, with the disease now the leading cause of death and anticipated to increase further. ADCs have become a focal point in oncology due to their ability to selectively target cancer cells, resulting in reduced off-target side effects.”

Of the eight ADCs approved in China, two are homegrown: Licartin (iodine I-131 metuximab) from Chengdu Huasun Biotechnology was the first homegrown ADC to be approved in 2011 for liver cancer, followed by disitamab vedotin (Aidexi) from RemeGen in 2021 for gastric cancer and urothelial cell carcinoma. For Aidexi clinical trials are ongoing globally for various cancers.

Significantly, 46 Chinese companies are engaged in the development of ADC drugs across Phases I to III, highlighting a robust commitment to advancing this innovative therapeutic class.

Over the last five years (2019 to 2023), there has been a surge in strategic partnerships between major pharmaceutical companies and Chinese firms focused on ADC development. Notably, the most substantial deal occurred in 2021 between Seagen Inc (now part of Pfizer Inc) and RemeGen, valued at $2.6 billion for the ADC Aidexi.

Geetha concludes: “The advent of ADC drugs holds substantial market potential, particularly in oncology, where the ability to deliver targeted therapies is increasingly critical. By focusing on robust R&D efforts and strategic partnerships with big pharma such as Pfizer Inc, Chinese companies are well-positioned to eye more strategic partnerships in the oncology market and establish themselves as key players in ADC development in the near future.”