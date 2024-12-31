Changes To The MIAX Penny Interval Program

As part of the annual review of the Penny Interval Program (“Penny Program”), MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and MIAX Sapphire Options will make changes to the securities listed in the Penny Program.



Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for the list of changes and more information on the Penny Program.

Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.