Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Changes To The MIAX Penny Interval Program

Date 31/12/2024

As part of the annual review of the Penny Interval Program (“Penny Program”), MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and MIAX Sapphire Options will make changes to the securities listed in the Penny Program.

Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for the list of changes and more information on the Penny Program.

Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg