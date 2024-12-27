Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Changes To The Madrid Stock Exchange's General Index For The First Half Of 2025

Date 27/12/2024

  • The index will consist of 111 stocks following the additions of Cox, Inmocemento, Inmobiliaria del Sur and Lingotes Especiales, and the exits of Arima Real Estate, Prisa and Soltec
  • The Management Committee creates a new sub-sector index called IGBM Water & Other, under the Oil & Energy sector, which will include Cox

The Management Committee of the Madrid Stock Exchange General Index (IGBM) has decided at the ordinary review meeting of the Index that both the IGBM and the Total Index will consist of 111 listed companies in the first half of 2025, following the additions of Cox, Inmocemento and Inmobiliaria del Sur and the exits of Arima Real Estate, Prisa and Soltec.

Cox, which went public on November 15, and Inmocemento, which did the same on November 12, meet the requirements to belong to the index, as do Inmobiliaria del Sur and Lingotes Especiales. Arima Real Estate was removed from the index due to the takeover bid made by JSS Real Estate SOCIMI and the positive outcome of the takeover bid, while Prisa does not meet the requirements for index membership and Soltec has been suspended from trading by the CNMV since September 26.

In addition, the Management Committee has approved the creation of a new sub-sector index called IGBM Water and Others, under the Oil and Energy sector, which will include Cox.

The final weightings of sectors, sub-sectors and securities will be published in the Madrid Stock Exchange’s Official Daily Bulletin on June 28th  2024, which can be accessed via this link.

ANNEX:

COMPOSITION OF THE IGBM IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR 2025

IGBM OIL AND ENERGY

IGBM OIL

REPSOL

IGBM Power and gas

IBERDROLA

REDEIA CORPO

ENDESA

NATURGY

ENAGAS

IGBM Water and Others

COX GROUP

IGBM Renewable Energy

ACCIONA ENER

SOLARIA

GRENERGY

AUDAX RENOV

ECOENER

IGBM BASIC MAT. INDUSTRY AND CONSTRUCTION

IGBM Minerals, Metals and Transformation

ACERINOX

CIE AUTOMOT.

ARCEL.MITTAL

TUBACEX

TUBOS REUNID

BERKELEY ENE

LINGOTES ESP

IGBM Manufacturing and Assembling Capital Goods

ELECNOR

GESTAMP

AUXIL. FF.CC

TALGO

CORREA

AZKOYEN

IGBM Construction

FERROVIAL SE

ACS CONST.

ACCIONA

SACYR

FCC

OHLA

G.E.SAN JOSE

IGBM Industry and Chemistry

ERCROS

IGBM Engineering and Others

FLUIDRA

TEC.REUNIDAS

AIRTIFICIAL

D. FELGUERA

GRAL.ALQ.MAQ

IGBM Aerospace

AIRBUS

IGBM CONSUMER GOODS

IGBM Food and beverages

VISCOFAN

EBRO FOODS

CCEP

DEOLEO

NATURHOUSE

B.RIOJANAS

PESCANOVA

IGBM Textile, Footwear and Fragrances

INDITEX

NEXTIL

A. DOMINGUEZ

PUIG

IGBM Paper and Graphic Arts

ENCE

MIQUEL COST.

IBERPAPEL

IGBM Pharmaceuticals products and biotechnology

GRIFOLS

GRIFOLS B

LABORAT.ROVI

FAES

ALMIRALL

PHARMA MAR

ATRYS

ORYZON GENOM

PRIM

REIG JOFRE

IGBM Other consumer goods

VIDRALA

IGBM CONSUMER SERVICES

IGBM Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality

MELIA HOTELS

EDREAMS ODIG

AMREST HOLDI

MINOR HOTELS

IGBM Commerce

DIA

IGBM Media and advertising

ATRESMEDIA

MEDIAFOREUROPE

VOCENTO

SQUIRREL MED

IGBM Transport and Distribution

AENA

INT.AIRL.GRP

LOGISTA

IGBM Other Services

PROSEGUR

PROSE. CASH

CLIN BAVIERA

IGBM SERVS.FINANCIEROS

IGBM Banks and Saving Banks

SANTANDER

BBVA

CAIXABANK

B. SABADELL

BANKINTER

UNICAJA

IGBM Insurance companies

MAPFRE

G.CATALANA O

LINEA DIRECT

IGBM Holding companies

COR.ALBA

ALANTRA

INMOCEMENTO

IGBM Investment Services

RENTA 4 BCO.

IGBM TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATION

IGBM Telecommunications and Others

TELEFONICA

CELLNEX

GL. DOMINION

EZENTIS

IGBM Electronic and Software

AMADEUS IT

INDRA A

AMPER

IGBM REAL ESTATE SERVICES

IGBM Real Estate and other

NEINOR H.

AEDAS HOMES

REALIA

METROVACESA,

URBAS

RENTA CORP.

MONTEBALITO

NYESA VALORE

IGBM SOCIMI

MERLIN PROP.

INM.COLONIAL

LAR ESPAÑA R

INM. DEL SUR
