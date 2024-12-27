Changes To The Madrid Stock Exchange's General Index For The First Half Of 2025

The index will consist of 111 stocks following the additions of Cox, Inmocemento, Inmobiliaria del Sur and Lingotes Especiales, and the exits of Arima Real Estate, Prisa and Soltec

The Management Committee creates a new sub-sector index called IGBM Water & Other, under the Oil & Energy sector, which will include Cox

The Management Committee of the Madrid Stock Exchange General Index (IGBM) has decided at the ordinary review meeting of the Index that both the IGBM and the Total Index will consist of 111 listed companies in the first half of 2025, following the additions of Cox, Inmocemento and Inmobiliaria del Sur and the exits of Arima Real Estate, Prisa and Soltec.

Cox, which went public on November 15, and Inmocemento, which did the same on November 12, meet the requirements to belong to the index, as do Inmobiliaria del Sur and Lingotes Especiales. Arima Real Estate was removed from the index due to the takeover bid made by JSS Real Estate SOCIMI and the positive outcome of the takeover bid, while Prisa does not meet the requirements for index membership and Soltec has been suspended from trading by the CNMV since September 26.

In addition, the Management Committee has approved the creation of a new sub-sector index called IGBM Water and Others, under the Oil and Energy sector, which will include Cox.

The final weightings of sectors, sub-sectors and securities will be published in the Madrid Stock Exchange’s Official Daily Bulletin on June 28th 2024, which can be accessed via this link.

