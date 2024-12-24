Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Changes To The Expanded Opening And Intra-Day Quote Width Requirements And Order Monitor Settings For Certain Symbols Trading On MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options Through Monday, March 31, 2025

Date 24/12/2024

MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options will change the maximum valid bid/ask differentials for certain symbols traded on the Exchanges. The changes to the extended quote width requirements will begin on Thursday, January 2, 2025 and remain in effect through Monday, March 31, 2025, unless withdrawn by the Exchange before that time.

For additional information on the expanded bid/ask differentials, please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars:

Direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg