MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options will change the maximum valid bid/ask differentials for certain symbols traded on the Exchanges. The changes to the extended quote width requirements will begin on Friday, January 2, 2026, and remain in effect through Tuesday, March 31, 2026, unless withdrawn by the Exchanges before that time.
For additional information on the expanded bid/ask differentials, please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars:
Changes To The Expanded Opening And Intra-Day Quote Width Requirements And Order Monitor Settings For Certain Symbols Trading On MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options Beginning Friday, January 2, 2026, Through Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Date 26/12/2025