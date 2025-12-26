Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Changes To The Expanded Opening And Intra-Day Quote Width Requirements And Order Monitor Settings For Certain Symbols Trading On MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options Beginning Friday, January 2, 2026, Through Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Date 26/12/2025

MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options will change the maximum valid bid/ask differentials for certain symbols traded on the Exchanges. The changes to the extended quote width requirements will begin on Friday, January 2, 2026, and remain in effect through Tuesday, March 31, 2026, unless withdrawn by the Exchanges before that time.

For additional information on the expanded bid/ask differentials, please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars:

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach