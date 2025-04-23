Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Changes To Billing System Rules For The MIAX Exchanges To Allow Members To Provide Alternative Payment Instructions For Certain Fees

Date 23/04/2025

Effective April 3, 2025, Rule 208 for MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options, and MIAX Sapphire Options, and MIAX Pearl Equities Rule 3002 have been amended to enable each exchange, upon request by Members and approval by each exchange, to permit Members to provide alternative payment instructions for the collection of fees and other monies due and owing to each exchange, for certain non-transaction fees as determined by the Exchange.

For more information on the billing system change, please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars:

For questions regarding the changes to the billing system, contact the Sales Department at Sales@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-8177.
 
Direct Regulatory questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

