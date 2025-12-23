Changes In The Madrid Stock Exchange General Index For The First Half Of 2026

• The index will comprise 111 stocks following the additions of Cirsa and Izertis and the removal of Minor Hotels.

The Madrid Stock Exchange General Index Management Committee (IGBM) has decided at its regular index review meeting that both the IGBM and the Total Index will comprise 111 listed companies in the first half of 2026, following the additions of Cirsa and Izertis and the removal of Minor Hotels.

The two new companies entering the indices meet the necessary requirements, while the exclusion of Minor Hotels follows the takeover bid (OPA) made by the company itself, which was successful, effective September 25, 2025.