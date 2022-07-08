Change To MIAX Order Monitor To Allow Members To Determine Pre-Set Value To Be Used As The Threshold Setting For Evaluating Market Orders To Sell In Zero Bid Series

Beginning July 12, 2022, MIAX Options will allow Members to determine a pre-set value to be used as the threshold setting (“Threshold Setting”) that the Exchange will use when evaluating market orders to sell when the national best bid is zero and the national best offer is less than, equal to, or greater than, the Threshold Setting.



The default Threshold Setting will be $.10 in the absence of a Member defined Threshold Setting.



Please refer to MIAX Options RC 2022-41 for more details.



Contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 with any questions about the changes.



Regulatory inquiries should be directed to Regulatory@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7309.