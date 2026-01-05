Change To Board Member Of Monetary Authority Of Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced today that Mr Heng Swee Keat has relinquished his position as member of the MAS Board of Directors from 1 January 2026.



2 Mr Gan Kim Yong, Chairman of the MAS Board, said, “We deeply appreciate Mr Heng’s contributions to the MAS Board over the past 20 years, including in his role as Managing Director from 2005 to 2011. He was instrumental in steering MAS through the 2008 financial crisis, oversaw reforms to strengthen risk management and corporate governance in financial institutions, and enhanced MAS’ standing in global financial circles. He also contributed to Singapore’s development as a financial hub, encouraged the adoption of financial technology and innovation, and the development of talent. His sharp insights and wisdom were tremendous assets for the MAS Board. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.”



3 The members of the MAS Board are listed in the Annex.

***