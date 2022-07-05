Change In The Executive Board Of SIX

Marco Menotti has decided to leave SIX at the end of July 2022 and devote himself to his own projects. He joined SIX in 2018, where he set up and managed the new Banking Services area following the sale of the merchant acquiring and international cards processing business to Worldline. Dieter Goerdten, currently Head Products & Services at Banking Services, will succeed Marco Menotti as Head of the Business Unit Banking Services and will become a member of the SIX Executive Board.

Marco Menotti joined SIX in 2018 as a member of the Executive Board. Under his leadership, the Business Unit Banking Services was completely restructured and transformed into a rapidly growing and profitable business. Banking Services provides services to banks and their customers in the fields of Cash & ATMs, Debit & Mobile Services, Billing & Payment as well as Open Banking (bLink). Marco Menotti has decided to leave SIX as per end of July 2022 to focus on his own initiatives and startups.

As of August 1, 2022, Dieter Goerdten will succeed as Head Business Unit Banking Services. Dieter Goerdten joined SIX Banking Services in summer 2018 as Head Products & Solutions, where he has been responsible for the development of SIX's payment offering. Since joining SIX, he has been a key member of Marco Menotti's management team. Dieter Goerdten has been working for Swiss banks on the development and launch of innovative products and services for over 20 years. He studied economics at the University of Hamburg and holds a Master of Advanced Studies in Corporate Finance from the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland.

Jos Dijsselhof, CEO SIX: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and Executive Board of SIX, I would like to thank Marco for his outstanding and tireless work for SIX. Marco set up Banking Services and gave it a new strategic alignment. And thanks also to Marco, Switzerland is now home to an excellent, state-of-the-art payment transaction and open banking infrastructure that’s well equipped to deal with future requirements. At the same time, I would like to congratulate Dieter on this step and am pleased that we can continue to rely on his great experience and industry knowledge in the future. I am glad that we could appoint Marco Menotti's successor from within our own organization.”