Chairman Rostin Behnam Announces Departure From CFTC

After more than seven years at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, I will be stepping down from my position as Chairman on January 20th. My final day at the Commission will be Friday, February 7th.

Since 2017, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the American public and the CFTC, first as a commissioner, then as Chairman. This agency presides over financial markets that play a critical role in every facet of the U.S. economy. By supporting economic growth, financial stability, and the predictability of commodity prices, derivatives markets serve a critical public interest.

Over the past several years, a multitude of domestic and global events tested the resilience of all financial markets. I am proud that the Commission consistently made deliberate and intentional decisions to ensure continued strength. We worked to address regulatory gaps and uncertainty. We also responsibly engaged new entrants to support innovation.

As Chairman, I led the agency with a focus on identifying, assessing, and addressing risks within our regulated markets. Additionally, I took actions anchored in building consensus – strictly within the bounds of the law, and towards establishing appropriate guardrails to minimize disruption, maintain a level playing field for all stakeholders, and fulfill our mission and purpose.

I am pleased to leave the CFTC and the derivatives markets stronger than ever. Our staff has demonstrated organizational drive and operational effectiveness. We have welcomed new opportunities to modernize, build capabilities, and, with the support of the Congress, incorporate the innovations shaping our markets.

I want to thank my fellow Commissioners, past and present, my leadership team, and the extraordinary CFTC staff for the privilege of serving with them.

Finally, I would like to thank President Biden, Senator Stabenow, and Senator Schumer for their longstanding support. Like my predecessors before me, I will work closely with President Trump’s team to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.