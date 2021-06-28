Chainalysis Launches New Market Intel Offerings To Meet Demand For Cryptocurrency Data And Insights From Financial Institutions

Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, today announced the launch of three subscription options to Market Intel, a data-driven product that provides powerful insights into cryptocurrency markets. Built on Chainalysis’s trusted, proprietary data platform, financial institutions can leverage on-chain data to research and execute cryptocurrency investment strategies with confidence.
Subscribers to Chainalysis’s new paid Market Intel offerings will have access to additional capabilities beyond the publicly available website of the same name that features real-time data and insights into the cryptocurrency markets. Market Intel subscribers can access exclusive data, manipulate datasets to test hypotheses, access more comprehensive historical data, and more. Chainalysis Market Intel helps professionals answer questions like:
- I need to develop a crypto strategy, but what opportunities are there?
- How can I model for crypto when the price is so volatile?
- Which businesses are growing fastest on the blockchain?
- I need to keep up with this industry, what are the emerging trends?
“Cryptocurrency is booming, and financial institutions are experiencing more demand for exposure to this asset class than ever before,” said Philip Gradwell, Chief Economist for Chainalysis. ”Anyone making investment decisions – including banks, venture capital firms, and hedge funds – can now leverage our best-in-class data set and a team of experts to guide them.”
“The benefit of cryptocurrency is its inherent transparency, and with the right data, financial institutions can gain valuable insights to inform their investment strategies,” said Michael Gronager, Co-Founder and CEO, Chainalysis. “The future of finance will be based on blockchain data-driven decisions.”
"As the cryptocurrency industry matures at an accelerating pace, it's important for us to stay on top of emerging trends and fast-growing businesses,” said Matthew Wong, Research Lead at Ribbit Capital. “Chainalysis Market Intel provides important data for us to stay informed on the continued evolution of crypto globally."
Chainalysis serves as a strategic partner to financial institutions, governments, and cryptocurrency businesses around the world, providing data, software, and expertise on sophisticated cryptocurrency crime and market intelligence.
To learn more about Market Intel, listen to the recent Chainalysis Market Intel Report podcast with Philip Gradwell and Michael Gronager, read our blog explaining the product’s features, or visit the Market Intel product page.