CFTC’s Technology Advisory Committee To Meet On July 16

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Technology Advisory Committee (TAC) announced that it will hold a public meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2020 via teleconference in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz is the sponsor of the TAC.
At this meeting, the TAC will hear presentations from the TAC subcommittees on Automated and Modern Trading Markets, Distributed Ledger Technology and Market Infrastructure, Virtual Currencies, and Cybersecurity.
Members of the public may listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should notify Meghan Tente, the TAC Designated Federal Officer, at (202) 418-5785.
|What:
|Technology Advisory Committee Meeting
|Location:
|Teleconference
|Date:
|Thursday, July 16
|Time:
|10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation.
|Domestic Toll-Free:
|877-951-7311
|International Numbers:
|International Numbers
|Conference Passcode:
|6735978
Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Technology Advisory Committee,” by July 23, 2020. Statements may be submitted online through the CFTC’s Comments Online process. Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on CFTC.gov.
The CFTC’s Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication among the Commission and U.S. markets, trading firms, market participants, advocates, and commercial end-users.