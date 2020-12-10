CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee To Meet December 17

The Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) today announced it will hold a public meeting on Thursday, December 17, 2020. The meeting will begin at 9:15 a.m. (EST) via teleconference in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. CFTC Commissioner Dawn Stump is the sponsor of the GMAC.
The GMAC will hear presentations regarding the global clearing landscape. Specifically, presenters will discuss regulatory developments to advance global derivatives clearing and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global clearing.
Members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should notify Andrée Goldsmith, GMAC Designated Federal Officer, at (202) 418-6624 or agoldsmith@cftc.gov.
What:
Global Markets Advisory Committee Meeting
Location:
Teleconference
Date:
December 17, 2020
Time:
9:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (EST)
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available on the CFTC’s website.
Domestic Toll-Free:
1-877-951-7311
International Numbers:
Conference Passcode:
4883840
Members of the public may submit public comments in connection with the meeting, identified by “Global Markets Advisory Committee,” by December 24, 2020. Comments may be submitted through the CFTC website (http://comments.cftc.gov). Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the Comments Online process on the website. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Andrée Goldsmith, GMAC DFO, via the contact information listed above to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Statements in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public via publication on cftc.gov. The meeting agenda may change to accommodate other GMAC priorities. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, visit GMAC.
Advisory Committees were created to seek input and make recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. The committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, trading and clearing firms, other regulators, academics, and public interest groups.