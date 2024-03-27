CFTC’s Energy And Environmental Markets Advisory Committee To Meet April 10 In Kansas City

CFTC Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger, sponsor of the Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee (EEMAC), today announced that the EEMAC will hold a public meeting from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CDT) on Wednesday, April 10 at the University of Missouri – Kansas City in Kansas City, Mo. Members of the public may also attend the meeting virtually or in person, if space permits.

At this meeting, the EEMAC will continue its discussion on the federal prudential financial regulators’ proposed rules implementing Basel III and the implications for and impact on the derivatives market. There will also be presentations and discussions on the state of crude oil markets and the future of power markets. Finally, the two EEMAC subcommittees will offer updates on their continued work related to traditional energy infrastructure and metals markets. A formal agenda for this meeting is forthcoming. For agenda updates and more information about this advisory committee, including its members, please visit EEMAC at CFTC.gov.

“The last few EEMAC meetings focused on the metal and mineral markets and the crucial role of those commodities in the transition to renewable energy,” said Commissioner Mersinger. “I am looking forward to the discussion at this meeting about longstanding, traditional energy markets— crude oil and power markets—and how the state of those markets ultimately affect the price of energy and the cost to U.S. consumers.”

Members of the public may watch a live webcast or listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic or international number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed. People requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting because of a disability should notify Lauren Fulks, the EEMAC Secretary, at (816) 787-6297 or Lfulks@cftc.gov.

What: Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee Meeting Location (In-person/virtual): University of Missouri – Kansas City Student Union, Room 302 5100 Cherry Street Kansas City, MO 64110 *Virtual instructions below When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (CDT)



Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream on CFTC.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made on CFTC.gov.

Instructions: Domestic Toll-Free Numbers: Domestic Toll Numbers: 1-833-568-8864 or 1-833-435-1820 +1 669 254 5252 US (San Jose) +1 646 828 7666 US (New York) +1 646 964 1167 US (US Spanish Line) +1 669 216 1590 US (San Jose) +1 415 449 4000 US (US Spanish Line) +1 551 285 1373 US (New Jersey) International Numbers: International Numbers



Webinar ID: Passcode: 160 927 5439 339801



Members of the public can submit written statements in connection with the meeting by April 17, 2024. Submit public comments at CFTC.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the Comments Online process on CFTC.gov. If you are unable to submit comments online, contact Lauren Fulks, EEMAC Secretary, via the contact information above to discuss alternate means of submitting your comments. Any statements submitted in connection with the committee meeting will be made available to the public, including publication on CFTC.gov. Written statements should have “Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee” as the title on any such statement.

There are five active Advisory Committees overseen by the CFTC. They were created to provide advice and recommendations to the Commission on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These Advisory Committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the Advisory Committees are solely those of the respective Advisory Committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.

