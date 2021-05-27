CFTC's Agricultural Advisory Committee To Meet vVa Teleconference June 9

Commissioner Dawn D. Stump, the temporary sponsor of the A gricultural Advisory Committee (AAC), announced today the AAC will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held via teleconference in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The AAC will receive a report from the Subcommittee to Evaluate Commission Policy with Respect to Implementation of Amendments to Enumerated Agricultural Futures Contracts with Open Interest (Ag-OI). The meeting will also include a discussion on global agricultural commodity derivatives contracts and other agricultural risk management issues.
“As people around the globe continue dealing with the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, food and fiber providers occupy the frontlines of any economic recovery in the U.S. and abroad. Recent events highlight the consumer demand for agricultural products,” Commissioner Stump explained. “However, we all know that risks remain high for those who facilitate a reliable supply of such goods. Producers, processors, food service providers, and specialty equipment manufacturers require access to sound derivatives markets in order to mitigate their risks and perform their critically important function as we cross into the next phase of economic recovery.”
Commissioner Stump became the temporary sponsor of the AAC with the departure of Chairman Heath P. Tarbert.
Members of the public may listen to the meeting via conference call using a domestic toll-free telephone or international toll or toll-free number to connect to a live, listen-only audio feed, or listen to the meeting on cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations because of disabilities to listen to or view the meeting should notify Summer Mersinger, the AAC’s Designated Federal Officer, at 202-418-6074.
|
What:
|
Agricultural Advisory Committee Meeting
|
Location:
|
Via Teleconference
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT
Viewing/Listening Instructions: To listen to the live audio feed, call the toll or toll-free numbers below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable.
|
Domestic Toll-Free:
|
877-951-7311
|
International Numbers:
|
Conference Passcode:
|
3514459
There are five active federal advisory committees overseen by the CFTC. These bodies were created to provide the Commission with outside advice and recommendations on a variety of regulatory and market issues that affect the integrity and competitiveness of U.S. markets. These committees facilitate communication between the Commission and market participants, other regulators, and academics. The views, opinions, and information expressed by the advisory committees are solely those of the respective advisory committee and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission, its staff, or the U.S. government.