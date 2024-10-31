CFTC Warns Of Potential Dangers For Messaging App Users

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Office of Customer Education and Outreach today released a customer advisory alerting messaging app users to beware of schemes to defraud them of assets, specifically crypto assets.

Fraudsters are exploiting the default settings of commonly used messaging apps, telephone networks, and mobile devices to lure users into crypto pump-and-dump schemes and other scams.

The customer advisory, Use Caution Responding to Messaging Apps, informs users of the default settings of WhatsApp, Telegram, and other popular messaging apps that allow scammers to add random or targeted phone numbers to group chats that are used for fraudulent activity. Similarly, default SMS text settings on smart phones allow for a greater number of spam texts that can result in fraud.

“People who use these apps may not be familiar with the risks and frauds commonly associated with crypto assets,” said Melanie Devoe, director of the CFTC’s Office of Customer Education and Outreach. “Receiving a group message promising 300% or 1,000% returns with zero risk or getting in on a supposed crypto opportunity, can be enticing, but it is best to not engage.”

The customer advisory, provides easy actions app users should take if they receive a message from an unfamiliar person or number saying “you’ve been added to a messaging app’s group chat”:

Do not reply.

Delete the messages or group discussions, block the senders and send text messages to junk or forward it to 7726 (SPAM).

Change your privacy settings to protect your information and reduce future spam.

Most apps, mobile carriers and devices provide ways to restrict who may contact you or block specific numbers. Check each messaging apps’ settings. Next, check your carrier’s account app settings, and your device settings. Many major carriers also offer free SMS spam-blocking or call filtering apps that can be added to your phone.

About the Office of Customer Education and Outreach

OCEO is dedicated to helping customers protect themselves from fraud or violations of the Commodity Exchange Act through the research and development of effective financial education materials and initiatives. OCEO engages in outreach and education to retail investors. The office also frequently partners with federal and state regulators as well as consumer protection groups. The CFTC’s full repository of customer education materials can be found at: cftc.gov/LearnAndProtect.

Customer Advisory: Use Caution Responding to Messaging Apps is available in full below and HERE

Customer Advisory: Use Caution Responding to Messaging Apps

Fraudsters are contacting potential victims on their phones to try to lure them into cryptocurrency scams with promises of guaranteed returns. Spot the fraud by remembering all trades involve a risk of loss. Be suspicious of any messages you receive via WhatsApp, Telegram, SnapChat, WeChat, SMS texts, or other apps that promise guaranteed oversized returns. If you receive a suspicious message:

Do not reply.

Delete the messages or group discussions and block the senders. Send text messages to junk.

Review your privacy settings to protect your information and reduce future spam.

Deception in the Palm of Your Hand

By default, messaging apps allow anyone with your phone number to call or add you to a discussion group. Scammers use this vulnerability to add random or targeted phone numbers to WhatsApp groups or Telegram chats. You might see a message that you’ve been added to a group, then other messages follow. They might talk about trading crypto futures with leverage, “cooperative trading projects” (also called pump-and-dump schemes), 100, 500, 1,000 percent profits, advanced artificial intelligence, can’t-miss investment programs, or other supposed opportunities. You might also see testimonials from other group members. It’s all fake, lies designed to steal your money.

Don’t Talk to Strangers

Stranger danger applies to your mobile device too. Responding or complaining confirms to scammers that your number is active and will only lead to more fraud attempts. The same is true for answering unknown callers. Scammers sometimes use robocalls to identify working numbers.

Caller ID can be easily faked. If you don’t recognize the phone number, or message sender, do not respond. If you receive an urgent message about a financial account, or from law enforcement, the CFTC, or other government agencies, visit the entity’s official website and confirm the message with customer service staff. Do not use phone numbers or links provided in the message.

You should only trade futures with regulated individuals and firms that follow strict qualification, supervision, and customer protection requirements. Learn more about registration at cftc.gov/check. Taking financial advice from unregistered, random people online or trading with unregistered companies that don’t have a physical presence in the United States substantially increase your fraud risk.

Tighten your Security

Most apps let you adjust your privacy settings to only allow your contacts or specific numbers to message you or see your personal information, including your picture, location, and activity status. Check and adjust your settings in each app you use. Delete unwanted groups, block the admins, and report the groups and admins to the platform.

For SMS and phone messages, check your carrier’s apps and account settings. Most major carriers offer free SMS spam and call blockers. Next, adjust phone and message settings on your device, including blocking unwanted callers or silencing spam calls. Activate options to filter unknown senders and junk. If you have the option to “delete and report junk,” use it. If not, forward unwanted messages to 7726 (SPAM). Both options help filter and block bad actors systemwide.

