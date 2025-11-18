Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
CFTC To Resume Publishing COT Reports Wednesday - The Agency Also Announced A “Catch-Up” Publication Schedule To Issue Backlogged Reports

Date 18/11/2025

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will resume publishing Commitments of Traders reports Wednesday and released a schedule for the publication of reports that were interrupted during the lapse in federal government appropriations. 

The reports will be published in chronological order beginning Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. (ET). This report will include data from the first missed report, which would have published Oct. 3. To reduce the COT report backlog, the CFTC will increase publication frequency allowing for the backlog to be cleared by the report scheduled for Jan. 23.

This schedule is consistent with prior post-shutdown publishing. The revised publication schedule is below and will be updated as necessary. Check CFTC.gov for the most up-to-date information. 

Commitments of Traders Publication Schedule 

COT Report Date

Original Publish Date

New Publish Date

09/30/2025

10/03/2025

11/19/2025+

10/07/2025

10/10/2025

11/21/2025

10/14/2025

10/17/2025

11/25/2025

10/21/2025

10/24/2025

12/02/2025

10/28/2025

10/31/2025

12/05/2025

11/04/2025

11/07/2025

12/09/2025

11/10/2025

11/14/2025

12/12/2025

11/18/2025

11/21/2025

12/16/2025

11/25/2025

12/01/2025

12/19/2025

12/02/2025

12/05/2025

12/23/2025

12/09/2025

12/12/2025

12/30/2025

12/16/2025

12/19/2025

01/06/2026

12/23/2025

12/29/2025

01/09/2026

12/30/2025

01/05/2026

01/13/2026

01/06/2026

01/09/2026

01/16/2026

01/13/2026

01/16/2026

01/20/2026

01/20/2026++

01/23/2026

01/23/2026

+First catch-up publication on Wednesday

++COT publication returns to normal schedule

