CFTC To Resume Publishing COT Reports Wednesday - The Agency Also Announced A “Catch-Up” Publication Schedule To Issue Backlogged Reports

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will resume publishing Commitments of Traders reports Wednesday and released a schedule for the publication of reports that were interrupted during the lapse in federal government appropriations.

The reports will be published in chronological order beginning Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. (ET). This report will include data from the first missed report, which would have published Oct. 3. To reduce the COT report backlog, the CFTC will increase publication frequency allowing for the backlog to be cleared by the report scheduled for Jan. 23.

This schedule is consistent with prior post-shutdown publishing. The revised publication schedule is below and will be updated as necessary. Check CFTC.gov for the most up-to-date information.

Commitments of Traders Publication Schedule

COT Report Date Original Publish Date New Publish Date 09/30/2025 10/03/2025 11/19/2025+ 10/07/2025 10/10/2025 11/21/2025 10/14/2025 10/17/2025 11/25/2025 10/21/2025 10/24/2025 12/02/2025 10/28/2025 10/31/2025 12/05/2025 11/04/2025 11/07/2025 12/09/2025 11/10/2025 11/14/2025 12/12/2025 11/18/2025 11/21/2025 12/16/2025 11/25/2025 12/01/2025 12/19/2025 12/02/2025 12/05/2025 12/23/2025 12/09/2025 12/12/2025 12/30/2025 12/16/2025 12/19/2025 01/06/2026 12/23/2025 12/29/2025 01/09/2026 12/30/2025 01/05/2026 01/13/2026 01/06/2026 01/09/2026 01/16/2026 01/13/2026 01/16/2026 01/20/2026 01/20/2026++ 01/23/2026 01/23/2026

+First catch-up publication on Wednesday

++COT publication returns to normal schedule