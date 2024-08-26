CFTC To Host A Career Forum For Law School Students - Registration Opens Today For September 25 Event And Features Chair Of The New York Stock Exchange Sharon Bowen

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will host an in-person Career Forum for law school students and recent J.D. graduates on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. This event will feature a fireside chat with Sharon Bowen, former CFTC Commissioner and current Chair of the New York Stock Exchange, alongside CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam.

In conjunction with the Career Forum, the CFTC is launching its inaugural Attorney Honors Program. This program is designed to offer recent law school graduates, who have successfully passed the bar, hands-on experience in the regulation of the U.S. derivatives market. Participants in the program will receive comprehensive training, mentorship, and the opportunity to rotate through various divisions, gaining valuable experience in the regulatory and enforcement functions of the CFTC. The application deadline for the Attorney Honors Program is September 9, 2024. Review the announcement and application process here for more details.

The Career Forum offers attendees a unique opportunity to learn more about the Attorney Honors Program, explore various attorney career paths at the CFTC, and gain firsthand knowledge from CFTC leaders about the CFTC’s critical role in regulating derivatives markets. At the Career Forum, attendees will also have the opportunity to engage directly with CFTC attorneys during a career information fair to learn more about attorney career paths at the CFTC, and the impactful work being done across the CFTC's Divisions and Offices.

“The CFTC is committed to cultivating the next generation of leaders in financial regulation,” said Chairman Rostin Behnam. “This Career Forum, along with the Attorney Honors Program, is part of our broader effort to build a bench of talent and create a diverse pipeline of future leaders at the CFTC. We are offering these aspiring attorneys the opportunity to immerse themselves in the impactful work that defines our agency, and to help shape the future of regulating the U.S. derivatives markets.”

The event will be hosted at the CFTC’s Washington, D.C. headquarters, located at Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street, N.W., from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT. Doors will open at 1:00 p.m. EDT, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to complete the security process.

Registration is required. Register here by Friday, September 20, 2024, to secure your spot. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of legal talent to our headquarters.