CFTC To Hold Open Commission Meeting In Kansas City On March 31 - First CFTC Commission Meeting Held Outside Of Washington, D.C. In Nearly 25 Years

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert today officially announced the CFTC will hold an open commission meeting in Kansas City, Mo. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The meeting—which is the first to take place outside of Washington, D.C. since 1997—will be held at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City at 2:00 p.m. (CDT).
“I often say that America’s farmers and ranchers are at the heart of our real economy, so when there’s an opportunity to get out of Washington to meet with end users, I’ll always take it,” said Chairman Tarbert. “My fellow Commissioners and I will be in nearby Overland Park, Kansas. for the third annual Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference with Kansas State University on April 1st and 2nd, making this a perfect opportunity for the Commission to have an open meeting in the heartland.”
Matters that may be considered at the meeting include proposed amendments to bankruptcy rules (Part 190).
General Public Attendance Instructions: The meeting is open to the public, however advance notification is required. To attend, email your first and last name and affiliation to March31openmeeting@cftc.gov by close of business on March 20. Please arrive at least 30 minutes before the meeting begins with a photo ID to undergo security screening. Walk-ins will not be allowed entry. Disabled persons requiring special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Susan Burns at 816-881-2572.
Media Attendance Instructions: Members of the press interested in covering the meeting in person must RSVP to press@cftc.gov with your full name and affiliation by close of business on March 20. Please arrive at least 30 minutes before the meeting begins with a photo ID and press credentials to undergo security screening. Walk-ins will not be allowed entry.
|
What:
|
CFTC Open Meeting
|
Location:
|
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. (CDT)
Viewing/Listening Instructions: Watch the meeting via live webcast at www.cftc.gov. To listen to the meeting live via conference call, dial the toll or toll-free numbers listed at the International Numbers link below. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide first name, last name, and affiliation.
|
Domestic Toll-Free:
|
866-844-9416
|
International Toll Numbers:
|
Conference Passcode:
|
8943842
PRIVACY NOTICE: Submitting your full name and affiliation is mandatory if you plan to attend the meeting in person. If you choose not to provide some or all of the requested information, you may not be granted access to the meeting. In order to ensure sufficient space for attendees as well as for the security of attendees and CFTC staff, the information that you provide to the CFTC will be disclosed to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. By notifying us in advance that you plan to attend, you are consenting to the disclosure of your information to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
