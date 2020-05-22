 Skip to main Content
CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting On May 28

Date 22/05/2020

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Heath P. Tarbert announced that the CFTC will hold an open meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The meeting will be held via conference call in accordance with the agency’s implementation of social distancing due to the COVID-19 (ve coronavirus) pandemic.

The Commission will consider the following:

  • Proposed Rule: Amending Regulation 3.10(c)(3) - Providing an Exemption from Registration for Foreign Persons Acting As Commodity Pool Operators (CPOs) on Behalf of Offshore Commodity Pools
  • Interim Final Rule:  Amending Regulation 23.161 - Extending the Compliance Schedule for Initial Margin Requirements for Uncleared Swaps in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Members of the public may listen to a live, audio-only feed via conference call using toll or toll-free numbers provided below. The live audio feed will also be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to listen to the meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.

What: CFTC Open Meeting
Location: Conference Call
Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT


Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live audio feed, use the dial-in numbers below or listen to the stream at www.cftc.gov. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting, if any, will be made available online.

Domestic Toll-Free: 1-877-951-7311
International Numbers: International Numbers
Conference Passcode: 148373

 

