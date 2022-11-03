CFTC To Hold An Open Commission Meeting November 10

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam today announced the Commission will hold an open meeting on Thursday, November 10 at 9:30 a.m. (EST).

The Commission will consider the following:

Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Reporting and Information Requirements for Derivatives Clearing Organizations

Notice of Proposed Order and Request for Comment on an Application for a Capital Comparability Determination Submitted on behalf of Nonbank Swap Dealers subject to Regulation by the Mexican Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores

The meeting will be held in-person in the Conference Center at the CFTC's headquarters for Commissioners and Commission staff only. Staff will also have an option to participate virtually. In accordance with the agency’s implementation of COVID-19 related precautions, members of the public may access a live feed via streaming or phone. The live feed will be streamed at www.cftc.gov. Persons requiring special accommodations to access the virtual meeting because of disabilities should email press@cftc.gov.

What: CFTC Open Meeting Location: CFTC Headquarters Conference Center* Three Lafayette Centre 1155 21st Street N.W. Washington, D.C. *In-person attendance is limited to Commissioners and CFTC staff participants only. Public observation by remote live feed via streaming or phone (instructions below) When: Thursday, November 10, 2022 9:30 a.m.

Viewing/Listening Instructions: To access the live meeting feed, use the dial-in numbers below or stream at www.cftc.gov. A live feed can also be streamed through the CFTC’s YouTube channel. Call-in participants should be prepared to provide their first name, last name, and affiliation, if applicable. Materials presented at the meeting will be made available online.

Domestic Toll-Free: 833-435-1820 or 833-568-8864 Toll lines: +1-669-254-5252 or +1-646 828 7666 or +1-551-285-1373 or +1-669-216-1590 Participation Information: Webinar ID: 160 659 3430 Passcode: 508808 International Numbers: International Numbers